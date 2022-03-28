Ukraine has already lost more than $560 billion as a result of Russian invasion: economy minister

A man is seen among damaged buildings after shelling at the Vitryani Hory area in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 27, 2022. Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukraine has already lost more than $560 billion as a result of Russia's monthlong war, a Ukrainian official said.

"Every day the numbers change and unfortunately they are increasing," Ukraine's economy minister said on Facebook, according to NBC News.

The $564.9 billion figure in losses includes $119 billion in destroyed infrastructure, Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Ukraine has already lost more than $560 billion as a result of Russia's month-long invasion of the eastern European country, a top Ukrainian government official said on Monday, according to reports.

The $564.9 billion figure in losses includes $119 billion in destroyed infrastructure, Ukraine's economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a Facebook post .

"Every day the numbers change and unfortunately they are increasing," Svyrydenko warned in the post, according to a translation by NBC News .

Svyrydenko said that Ukraine's $564.9 billion in losses due to the war come from damage to infrastructure and economic downturn, according to NBC News.

The official said that Ukraine would "seek compensation from the aggressor" through "court decisions and by transferring to our state frozen assets of Russia," NBC News reported.

"Evil will inevitably be punished and Russia will feel the full weight of its own criminal actions on the territory of Ukraine," Svyrydenko said, according to the news outlet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched Russia's war against Ukraine on February 24.

In the weeks since the invasion, Russian troops have surrounded and shelled several towns across the country, hitting multiple civilian buildings, including residential towers, hospitals , and a theater .