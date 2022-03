Brenda Sweat Ortiz, 61, of Seven Lakes, West End, was called home Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst. She is survived by her husband, Rafael Ortiz; children, Warren Andre Glover, Delvon Lee Glover, Reina Nicole Ortiz and Brendan Joel Ortiz; siblings, Mary Lois Sweat-Thomas, Robert Sweat, Samuel Stucky Sr. and Annie B. Stuckey; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and other relatives.

WEST END, NC ・ 15 DAYS AGO