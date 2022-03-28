ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Space heater fire renders Hamden home uninhabitable

By Rob Polansky
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A house in Hamden was deemed inhabitable following a weekend fire that firefighters said was caused by a space heater. The Hamden Fire Department said it was called to 57 Smith Dr. shortly after 2:30 p.m....

