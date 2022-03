Tomorrow, March 17, is St. Patrick’s Day and that means a celebration for many, whether they are Irish or not. Butte will have its famous parade again this year and green beer will be flowing. Irish-themed food will be served in many homes and food establishments, and green will be the color of the day. Corned beef and cabbage is one of the most traditional foods that will be served and following is a recipe that gives you a quicker way to prepare the meal.

BUTTE, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO