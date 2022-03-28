ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Car jumps curb, hits mom and son in Harlem: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero, Nicole Johnson
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1quqOs_0ervwZCm00

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A mother and son were hit by a car in Harlem Monday morning, police said.

The pair were hit by a car traveling westbound on West 145th Street which drove up onto the sidewalk at around 8:30 a.m., according to authorities. Both were taken to a hospital and were reported by police to have been seriously injured.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene, police said. Highway CIS is conducting the investigation.

Surveillance video reviewed by PIX11 News shows the moment the pair were struck. The car hit and destroyed a flower stand. It also hit at least one other car. A trail of destruction was left behind.

The 68-year-old driver lost control of his car, police said. He apparently suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel.

#Nypd#Harlem#Accident#Pix11 News
