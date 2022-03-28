Narrow Law School Choices Using Rankings, Stats

In a very useful overview of customer — that is, parental — dissatisfaction with an increasingly politicized “education” curriculum in many public schools, my AEI colleague Robert Pondiscio makes the point, straightforward but in need of constant reiteration, that many parents are unhappy with the insertion of leftist “culture war” propaganda into public school education. Such parents, therefore, represent a constituency increasingly receptive to variants of school “choice” systems, whether through a voucher program similar to the Pell Grant system available to college students, or some other mechanism designed to subject the public school system to competition, and thus to nontrivial constraints upon the ability of the education bureaucracy and the teachers unions to ignore the preferences of parents.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO