Chesterfield police looking for these fugitives, have you seen them?
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for public support in finding two wanted fugitives.
Forty-year-old Yoni Gonzalez is wanted for indecent liberties with a child by a custodian. Gonzalez is a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. Gonzalez is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.Victim killed in Henrico parking lot shooting, identified by police
51-year-old Moniqua Shanna Williams is wanted for third-degree felony forgery. Williams is a 5-foot 2-inches, Black female, weighing 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Crime Solvers is asking anyone with information on the location of Gonzalez or Williams to call 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app. They guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.
