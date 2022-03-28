ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield police looking for these fugitives, have you seen them?

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14J41g_0ervwEul00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for public support in finding two wanted fugitives.

Forty-year-old Yoni Gonzalez is wanted for indecent liberties with a child by a custodian. Gonzalez is a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. Gonzalez is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Victim killed in Henrico parking lot shooting, identified by police

51-year-old Moniqua Shanna Williams is wanted for third-degree felony forgery. Williams is a 5-foot 2-inches, Black female, weighing 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Solvers is asking anyone with information on the location of Coles or Long to call 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app. They guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Left: Yoni Gonzalez, Right: Moniqua Shanna Williams
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesterfield County, VA
Sports
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fugitive#Shooting#Crime#Smartphone App#Colonial Heights#Hispanic#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Missing woman in Virginia believed to be found dead

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — 35-year-old Hannah Choi, who has been missing since earlier this month, is believed to be found dead. Detectives from Fairfax County Police were notified Thursday by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after they found a body in the wooded area of Piscataway Park. She was last seen on March 5 at […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy