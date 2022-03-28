ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OBI helping Ukraine through blood donations

By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR
 1 day ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking Oklahomans to help the organization support Ukraine through blood donations.

“We have that Oklahoma Standard. We like to help those in need,” said Carson Cunningham, the Public Relations Manager for the OBI.

The OBI said it has found a way to double a blood donor’s impact in the state and around the world.

All the blood donor needs to do is forfeit their free t-shirt they would have normally received after their blood donation.

“And we will make a $10 donation in replacement of that to the Global Blood Fund, which will go to Ukraine. It will help them with all of their endeavors that they need,” said Cunningham.

Cunning ham said last week in Ukraine, a blood center was hit by artillery shelling. One person lost their life in the attack, while three others were hurt.

“The Russian invasion has really wreaked havoc on their entire society and especially their blood collections,” Cunningham told KFOR.

The window of opportunity to help ends on March 31 st . Thankfully, Cunningham said donors have been jumping at the chance to make an impact.

“That Oklahoma Standard extends to the globe. I think we like to help out people throughout the world and certainly Ukraine is in need,” he said.

If you’ve already donated blood or are not able to but still want to help, the Global Blood Fund is taking monetary donations.

