One more day of winter-like temperatures before next warmup starts

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerIt's a breezy and colder finish to the weekend with highs topping out in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. While much of the day is dry, expect clouds to increase later on along with a few spotty rain/snow showers. The higher elevations north and west could pick up a coating where any move through.Then get ready to bundle up! It turns downright frigid overnight, especially for late March! Temps will bottom out in the low 20s overnight and with that brisk northwest wind, it'll feel more like the single digits and teens Monday morning. Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, but it stays cold. Highs will be running about 20 degrees before normal, struggling to reach the low to mid 30s. Wind chills will remain in the 20s at best. It may be spring, but that's feeling more like the heart of winter!Luckily as usual for these early swings, we'll gradually bounce back into the 40s and 50s... reaching the 60s again by late week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO