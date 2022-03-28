ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

One more day of winter-like temperatures before next warmup starts

By Meteorologist Jasmine Lomax
foxbaltimore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Cold temperatures stick around before the next warmup begins. Monday will be one of the coldest days since the middle of February. Highs will only reach the upper 30s. In addition to the cold, there is the chance...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Fox 59

Colder weekend ahead; tracking winter mix overnight

Clouds loom overhead and passing showers will continue for this Friday, as highs struggle to reach the middle 40s (well below the seasonal average of 56°). Winter or heavier coats are a good call today, and keep the umbrella nearby for a steadier shower this afternoon and early evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Cool temperatures Sunday, the calm before the storm

Cool temperatures Sunday with highs near 50°. It will warm up on Monday with a high near 61 degrees. Tuesday will have a high near 79 degree. There's a chance of severe weather later in the evening with rain and thunderstorms. Wednesday cools down again with temperatures near 46...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One More Day
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/27 Sunday forecast

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerIt's a breezy and colder finish to the weekend with highs topping out in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. While much of the day is dry, expect clouds to increase later on along with a few spotty rain/snow showers. The higher elevations north and west could pick up a coating where any move through.Then get ready to bundle up! It turns downright frigid overnight, especially for late March! Temps will bottom out in the low 20s overnight and with that brisk northwest wind, it'll feel more like the single digits and teens Monday morning.  Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, but it stays cold. Highs will be running about 20 degrees before normal, struggling to reach the low to mid 30s. Wind chills will remain in the 20s at best. It may be spring, but that's feeling more like the heart of winter!Luckily as usual for these early swings, we'll gradually bounce back into the 40s and 50s... reaching the 60s again by late week.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Summer-like spring weather set to make way for snow

Clocks go forward overnight into Sunday, ushering in British Summer Time. The UK will bask in balmy climes for another few days, but temperatures are set to drop with some parts even likely to see snow before next weekend. People will get a “taste of most of the seasons within...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

UK weather: Snow and ice to return after Britons bask in sunny 19C weekend

The UK is bracing for another weekend of warm weather, but forecasters have urged Brits to enjoy the balmy days while they can amid warnings of snow and lows of -3C into next weekFine, sunny days are on the cards across most parts of the UK with temperatures expected to soar to highs of 19C in the southwest of England and Wales on Saturday.Most can expected a #sunny start to the weekend, but will it last until Sunday?You can find out here 👇 pic.twitter.com/aXD3vK9t5C— Met Office (@metoffice) March 25, 2022The Met Office said the clearest skies are likely to be...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Spring-like temperatures expected this week

Highs are expected in the upper 50s and low 60s as winds continue to be breezy with gusts around 20mph. Clouds will be on the increase today, and we also have a slight chance at seeing an isolated shower or sprinkles to the east. Tonight, after a weak cold front...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Late-winter storm brings snow, strong winds and disruption to D.C.

Late-winter snow coated the Washington region on Saturday, causing flight cancellations and other disruptions even as early cherry blossom blooms were showing signs of spring approaching in the nation’s capital. Wind-swept snow totals ranged from less than 1 to more than 4 inches, with strong gusts and cold temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Wet and cool to start the week, but then… warmup!

Our cloudy skies stay with us overnight Monday, with winds turning light out of the south. Lows will be in the 30s. We see our chance of showers clear up by Tuesday morning. Highs will warm up quickly, into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be light up to 10 mph.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy