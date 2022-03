In a new, wide-ranging book detailing his experiences in government, former Attorney General Bill Barr pushed back on the notion that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison. Epstein, who died in his cell in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center while he faced sex trafficking charges in 2019, was the subject of conspiracy theories that he had been murdered due to information he may have had that could have connected high-profile associates to underage girls. Reports that proper protocol had not been followed by prison employees fanned the flames, but according to Barr, in the book obtained by Fox News Digital, there was no evidence of foul play.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO