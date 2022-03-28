ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills' Tim Settle named top 'under-the-radar signing' by PFF

By Justin DiLoro
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2Zo2_0ervtwHA00

The Buffalo Bills made a variety of changes on defense during the free agency period, topping off the free agent frenzy with the singing of superstar pass rusher Von Miller.

However, it’s often the unheralded signings that lead to massive payoffs for an NFL roster, and one organization sees a Buffalo Bills free agent signing as one of the best this offseason.

Pro Football Focus named Buffalo’s signing of defensive tackle Tim Settle as one of the best under-the-radar deals that could lead to massive rewards. Settle signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Bills.

In addition, Settle has earned solid grades from PFF, as the organization highlights:

Settle has impressive flashes as a pass-rusher on his tape for a player coming in at over 325 pounds and has earned PFF pass-rushing grades north of 72.0 in each of the last two seasons.

Settle was a fifth-round pick for Washington in 2018. In four seasons, Settle has played in 63 games, recorded 54 tackles, and seven sacks.

Settle did well in limited time, as he was buried on Washington’s depth chart. Settle played a career-best 33-percent of defensive snaps in 2020.

The newest addition to Buffalo’s defensive interior line will most likely see more time on the field as part of the Bills defensive line rotation, with the team moving on from Harrison Phillips and Star Lotulelei this offseason.

A combination of Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips, and Settle look to provide a better pass rush for the interior of Buffalo’s line.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Has 1-Word Response For Trevon Diggs

On Saturday Trevon Diggs sent Buffalo Bills fans into a panic with his tweet about his brother, Stefon Diggs. “I’ve always wanted to play on the same team as my brother,” Trevon tweeted. “14 to Dallas would be [fire emoji].”. Is it time to panic that Stefon...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names His Son’s 2 Favorite Quarterbacks

Peyton Manning joked about his son’s favorite NFL quarterbacks in today’s game. While his dad is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, his son, Marshall, likes to display other quarterback jerseys in his room. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the free agent quarterback is interested in a comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been working out with various NFL wide receivers this offseason, hoping to land a contract with a team. According to Kaepernick’s...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Hutch Post

Super Bowl champ joins Chiefs at runningback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick continues to attempt to land back in the National Football League. The former NFL quarterback, who last played in 2016 for the San Francisco 49ers, has been working out with wide receivers this offseason, hoping to get a chance. “In the past, we tried to approach things very...
NFL
The Spun

New Vikings DB Reveals Packers Fans Are Calling Him A “Traitor”

After three seasons in Green Bay, Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan jumped to the rival Vikings on a one-year deal. The hatred runs deep in the storied NFC North rivalry; and in a conversation with the St. Paul Pioneer Press‘ Chris Tomasson, Sullivan revealed that he’s received accusations of treason from diehard Cheeseheads.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#Pff#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Pro Football Focus
VikingsTerritory

A Vikings Coach Says Goodbye

When general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were terminated in January, most of the existing Minnesota Vikings coaching staff scattered, sans wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell. And now another coach is formally saying goodbye. It’s AC Patterson, the offensive quality control coach for the Vikings during the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 moves the Steelers still must make to complete their roster in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting offseason so far, as the roster is not quite where the franchise wants it just yet. They made a great decision in signing Mitchell Trubisky, creating some competition in the quarterback room. However, the roster isn’t complete yet, which is why we take a gander at two possible moves Pittsburgh should make.
NFL
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Do the Green Bay Packers still have Super Bowl potential?

When a team employs the reigning back-to-back MVP winner, that is usually a sign of being a legitimate contender. And if the last three years are any indication, that should be the case for the Green Bay Packers, who have won 39 games over the last three seasons while seeing Aaron Rodgers set the gold standard for quarterbacks.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

‘The One That Got Away’ in Vikings Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings notably signed Harrison Phillips (DT), Jordan Hicks (LB), Za’Darius Smith (EDGE), and Chandon Sullivan (CB) in free agency to date, but there is one that evidently got away. That’s Ryan Bates, an offensive lineman from the Buffalo Bills, who was signed to an offer sheet by...
NFL
The Spun

Falcons Have Signed A Former Bengals Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have a couple of openings for wide receivers now that Calvin Ridley is suspended for the year. One of those openings has just been filled though. On Monday, the Falcons announced that they have signed wide receiver Auden Tate to a one-year contract. Tate has spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Tyreek Hill Very Clear

With the Kansas City Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill in stunning fashion, many have wondered if there was some kind of rift between the wide receiver and the team. Monday morning, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the speculation. Reid made it clear that he is a huge fan of Hill...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy