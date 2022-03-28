Bills' Tim Settle named top 'under-the-radar signing' by PFF

The Buffalo Bills made a variety of changes on defense during the free agency period, topping off the free agent frenzy with the singing of superstar pass rusher Von Miller.

However, it’s often the unheralded signings that lead to massive payoffs for an NFL roster, and one organization sees a Buffalo Bills free agent signing as one of the best this offseason.

Pro Football Focus named Buffalo’s signing of defensive tackle Tim Settle as one of the best under-the-radar deals that could lead to massive rewards. Settle signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Bills.

In addition, Settle has earned solid grades from PFF, as the organization highlights:

Settle has impressive flashes as a pass-rusher on his tape for a player coming in at over 325 pounds and has earned PFF pass-rushing grades north of 72.0 in each of the last two seasons.

Settle was a fifth-round pick for Washington in 2018. In four seasons, Settle has played in 63 games, recorded 54 tackles, and seven sacks.

Settle did well in limited time, as he was buried on Washington’s depth chart. Settle played a career-best 33-percent of defensive snaps in 2020.

The newest addition to Buffalo’s defensive interior line will most likely see more time on the field as part of the Bills defensive line rotation, with the team moving on from Harrison Phillips and Star Lotulelei this offseason.

A combination of Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips, and Settle look to provide a better pass rush for the interior of Buffalo’s line.