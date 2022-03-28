ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q54is_0ervtXP700
FILE - Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.

The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs. Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions. They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers” and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide.

The law had a Jan. 1 effective date, but California is currently allowing the continued sale of pork processed under the old rules.

The groups challenging the law are the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The case is expected to be argued after the court begins its new term in October.

Comments / 73

Dems suck toe jam
21h ago

Just more proof the California's are whacky. They want all this green stuff to fight climate change but they won't manage their forests that burn and smoke is in the air for months

Reply(10)
26
The Enforcer
23h ago

And I Thought this had to do with removing the PIGS running California into the ground...

Reply(10)
65
Nwpe
22h ago

Just don't sell pork to Krazifornia !! If the people there don't like that, they can vote accordingly !!!!

Reply(3)
21
Related
San Francisco Chronicle

California Supreme Court will decide if job-screening companies can ask applicants intimate medical questions

California bars employers from asking job applicants about their physical or mental health, at least until they've been offered a job. But an occupational health company requires job-seekers with thousands of California businesses to disclose, for example, whether they’ve had venereal disease, diarrhea, constipation or menstrual problems. On Wednesday,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

SCOTUS Denies Review of States’ $500 Million Obamacare Tax Bill

States challenge CMS’ delegation to private actuarial board. The Supreme Court won’t look at a Fifth Circuit decision that cleared the way for the U.S. to collect nearly $500 million in “health insurer premiums fees” from Texas and five other states, the top court said Monday.
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

New California law prevents court-ordered enrollment drop at UC Berkeley

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Monday that stops one of the nation’s most prestigious universities from having to turn away thousands of students from its incoming freshman class. Just 11 days ago, the state Supreme Court ordered the University of California, Berkeley, to reduce its enrollment. The court sided with a neighborhood group […]
BERKELEY, CA
Reason.com

Justice Kavanaugh Is Not Going To Lay A Hand On Employment Division v. Smith

On Thursday, the Supreme Court decided Ramirez v. Collier. Ramirez, a capital defendant, was scheduled for execution. But Texas did not allow Ramirez's pastor to lay hands on him, and engage in audible prayer, during the execution. On appeal to the Supreme Court, Ramirez argued that Texas's policy violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, or RLUIPA (one of my favorite acronyms). The defendant did not preserve arguments based on the Free Exercise Clause. (The Becket Fund sought to participate in oral argument to address First Amendment arguments.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

