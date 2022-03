After not qualifying for the World Cup in 2018 due to the disaster against Trinidad and Tobago, the United States men's national team wanted to ensure that didn't happen again. Of the players who took part in Sunday's 5-1 victory against Panama, Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola, and Christian Pulisic were on the field for all or part of the match which resulted in the USMNT missing the 2018 World Cup. It's impossible to believe that memory wasn't in their minds during this match where the United States essentially secured qualification (barring an unthinkable six goal or more to Costa Rica on Wednesday).

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO