Hutchinson, KS

House destroyed in Monday morning fire in Hutchinson

Hutch Post
 1 day ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A house fire in Hutchinson destroyed that structure Monday morning. Fire crews were called at 5:13 a.m....

KBI: 2 wanted for Kansas homicide arrested in Hutchinson

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Special Agents made multiple arrests connected to the January 2022 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, according to a media release from the KBI. Just before 8:30p.m. Friday, Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both of 325 Marla...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Man arrested on suspicion of rape

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident March 8. Jacob Rodriguez is jailed on a bond of $50,000. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez forced himself upon a known acquaintance despite the victims repeated requests to stop. No other details were...
HUTCHINSON, KS
‘Shot over 80 times:’ Man accused in Topeka drive-by that hit toddler

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally reported details about the arrest shared by the Wichita Police Department. The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office have now shared clarification that some of WPD’s information was incorrect. WICHITA (KSNT) – Wichita police have arrested a man Thursday who they say was involved in a Topeka […]
WICHITA, KS
Photos: Friday morning crash on I-70 a ‘mess’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving a FedEx truck on westbound I-70 in Topeka near the Gage exit will cause delays Friday morning. The right lane was closed as crews cleaned up the crash site, however, the exit was open. Shawnee County Dispatch called the crash a mess because it is a package truck and […]
TOPEKA, KS
Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
Teenager stabbed in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say that a 17 year old was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he was stabbed by an acquaintance. Police say the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. Officers were called to a disturbance near 11100 W. Central Ave. in Wichita. Witnesses say they saw two teenagers fighting […]
WICHITA, KS
Two jailed after SW Kansas road rage stabbing, shooting

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after an weekend altercation and shooting in Garden City. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, police responded to report of a drive-by shooting in the area of 3rd Street and Labrador in Garden City, according to a media release. Officers learned that 24-year-old...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

