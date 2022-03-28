Landmark Mall Transit Center closed for construction ahead of mall demolition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Economic Development announced Tuesday that retailer Burlington will be moving into Tanglewood Mall. “Burlington coming to Tanglewood adds to the diversity of retail experiences in the 419 Town Center, and continues the growth trend at Tanglewood over the past year, said Jill Loope, Director of Economic Development. A total of seven new restaurants and three new retail and service businesses have been announced at the property to date. We remain optimistic about future business opportunities and continued growth along the 419 corridor.”

ROANOKE, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO