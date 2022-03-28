ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Landmark Mall Transit Center closed for construction ahead of mall demolition

By Brandi Bottalico
alxnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Landmark Mall Transit Center will be closed for about a week starting tomorrow (Tuesday) for construction as the facility serving DASH and Metrobus is relocated ahead of the...

www.alxnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, VA
Traffic
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
WOWK 13 News

Two-vehicle crash in Charleston near the Town Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash has happened at the intersection of Truslow Street and Quarrier Street near the entrance to the Charleston Town Center. Metro 911 officials confirm that it happened just before 2:15 p.m. No one was taken to the hospital and wreckers are on the way.
CHARLESTON, WV
Independent Record

Benefis Health System to break ground for center on former Capital Hill Mall site

Benefis Health System will have a groundbreaking Thursday for its new specialty center on the site of the former Capital Hill Mall on Prospect Avenue. The center, described as a freestanding clinic, will initially offer primary care and specialty care services. Construction is expected to be completed by 2023. There...
HELENA, MT
WTOP

$200M federal loan to help finish new Nice Bridge over Potomac

Maryland will get a $200 million federal loan to help finish the replacement of the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge that connects Southern Maryland with the Northern Neck of Virginia. Funding was in “significant jeopardy” less than six months ago, but the U.S. Department...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Macy#Metrobus#Dash#Inova
WTOP

Alexandria shares Inova Landmark Mall hospital campus plans

Landmark Mall in Virginia was scheduled for redevelopment nearly two years ago, anchored by an expanded Inova Alexandria Hospital. Since then, the plans, approved by the Alexandria City Council, have been released. The plans detail a level two trauma center, a cancer center and a specialty care center across three...
The Ann Arbor News

Businesses remain closed more than a month after Ann Arbor strip mall fire

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Several businesses remain closed more than a month after a fire tore through an Ann Arbor strip mall. Fire crews were called on Feb. 8 to the Cranbrook Village shopping center at 914 W. Eisenhower Parkway after flames were reported coming from the overhang of the Big Blue Swim School, which is under construction. The fire caused roughly $250,000 in damages, according to officials.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WDBJ7.com

Burlington opening store at Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Economic Development announced Tuesday that retailer Burlington will be moving into Tanglewood Mall. “Burlington coming to Tanglewood adds to the diversity of retail experiences in the 419 Town Center, and continues the growth trend at Tanglewood over the past year, said Jill Loope, Director of Economic Development. A total of seven new restaurants and three new retail and service businesses have been announced at the property to date. We remain optimistic about future business opportunities and continued growth along the 419 corridor.”
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

THE DRIPBaR opens on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new business has opened on the Downtown Mall, and it could help you get that much needed energy boost. THE DRIPBaR located at 206 East Water Street in Charlottesville is the newest IV vitamin infusion center. It offers a wide array of IV drips that hydrate, energize, and boost immune systems.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy