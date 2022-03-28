The best pets can come in the smallest of sizes, just ask Hilda and Helga!

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The perfect pet can come in the tiniest of sizes.

That’s definitely true for these tiny hamster siblings! Hilda and Helga are looking for their forever homes!

Hamsters are great pets. They love playing mazes and rolling around in their ball, or just hanging out. Hilda and Helga are particularly sweet, and they’re just babies: only two months old!



Hilda & Helga are our Pets of the Week!





If you’d like to adopt Hilda and Helga, you can go online to the Red Dog Farm website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.