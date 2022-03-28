ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save up to 50% on speakers and headphones at Best Buy—shop deals on Bose, Sony and more

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 1 day ago
Shop Best Buy's Spring Audio sale to save as much as 50% on most-wanted headphones and speakers right now. Reviewed/Sony/JBL/Bose

Tune in to your favorite songs and podcasts with unheard of deals on speakers and headphones right now at Best Buy . Whether you’re looking for noise-canceling earbuds or a boom box that packs a punch, you can find all that and more during the brand's massive Spring Audio sale .

Now through Sunday, April 3 , you can save as much as 50% on earbuds, over-the-ear headphones, waterproof speakers and so much more. Included in the limited-time sale are some of our all-time favorite brands, like Sony, JBL and Bose.

Tax season 2022: When are taxes due in 2022 and where is my tax refund? What you need to know about tax season.

Sam's Club: Get a free Sam's Club membership right now and save on gas, appliances, food and more

Need a pair of headphones you can use for work and play? The Bose QuietComfort 45 over-the-ear headphones are a great option for both tuning into conference calls and enjoying all your favorite songs. Ranking as the best noise-canceling headphones we've ever tested , we found these customer-favorite headphones had detailed sound and ample battery life. Usually ringing up for $329, you can take home the popular audio accessory for as little as $279 right now—a savings of $50.

For a speaker that will bring the party to all your get togethers, consider the JBL Flip 5 portable bluetooth speaker —our best value pick. In testing , we were impressed with this compact speaker's excellent sound and 12-hour battery life. We especially liked that it was water resistant and came in a variety of color options. While this top-notch speaker will usually cost you $129.99, you can pick it up today for just $109.99 thanks to a $20 price cut.

Ready to amplify your listening experience? Rock out to these banging Best Buy deals and scoop top of the line headphones, earbuds and speakers for an amazing price while you still can.

The best headphone deals at the Best Buy sale

Save big on top-tier headphones—including some of our favorites—right now at Best Buy. Reviewed/Lee Neikirk

The best speaker deals at the Best Buy sale

Snag epic deals on best-selling speakers right now at Best Buy's Spring Audio sale. Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser

Shop the Best Buy Spring Audio sale .

CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES
