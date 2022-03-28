The Daily Money: Great Resignation regrets; should pot shops be able to use banks?

Video title for Lee School District presentation on how to deal with resignation and retirement within the teaching ranks. Lee District Schools graphic

🗞 Great Resignation: The aftermath 🗞

Quitting isn't all it's cracked up to be.

One out of every five Americans who quit jobs during the Great Resignation say they now regret the move , don't like their new position enough to stay or are actively searching for a new gig, according to a Harris Poll survey for USA TODAY conducted during March 18 through 20.

Many workers acted hastily during a pandemic that fostered severe worker shortages, a seismic shift to remote work and widespread burnout, employment experts say.

"People will make very fast moves," says Kathryn Minshew, CEO of The Muse, an online job board and advice company that specializes in helping candidates find the best cultural fit. Then, they wonder, "Did I just make a mistake?"

And less than four in 10 quitters feel happy, successful or valued in their new roles.

Of those with regrets:

30% say their new role is different than what they expected.

36% bemoan a loss of work-life balance.

24% miss the culture of their previous job.

24% say they didn't thoroughly evaluate the pros and cons of leaving.

🏦 Should pot shops be able to use banks and financial services? 🏦

Since cannabis is illegal at the federal level, pot shops have limited access to traditional banking and financial services, causing them to have a significant amount of cash on hand and making them attractive targets of criminals, according to Morgan Fox, the political director for NORML.

In fact, reports of armed robberies at cannabis dispensaries have nearly doubled in the first quarter of this year compared with all of last year, according to data maintained by the Craft Cannabis Coalition.

As a way to prevent pot shops from having large sums of cash in-store, some advocates and legislators are calling for the passage of the Safe and Fair Enforcement Banking Act , which would protect banks that choose to work with cannabis businesses. The legislation would make it easier for businesses to open a bank account and accept alternative forms of payment other than cash.

“The SAFE Banking Act would be a great incremental step, not only in terms of providing things like banking services and allowing them to do cashless transactions much easier, which would greatly increase the safety of people that work at these businesses, … but it also allows businesses to be able to save money,” Fox added.

Score a big payday last year, from, say, a sports betting app or your college hoops bracket pool? Technically, the IRS wants you to report it.

" Gambling winnings are fully taxable and you must report the income on your tax return," according to the IRS website.

"There is no exclusion for the office pool. There is no exclusion for the home poker game," said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt.

