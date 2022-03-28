ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Daily Money: Great Resignation regrets; should pot shops be able to use banks?

By Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNt31_0ervrofq00
Video title for Lee School District presentation on how to deal with resignation and retirement within the teaching ranks. Lee District Schools graphic

Good morning and welcome to the last week of March. Jayme Deerwester back with you. All weekend, I felt a little like I was F1 driver Charles Leclerc and Monday was coming at me like it was Max Verstappen .

🗞 Great Resignation: The aftermath 🗞

Quitting isn't all it's cracked up to be.

One out of every five Americans who quit jobs during the Great Resignation say they now regret the move , don't like their new position enough to stay or are actively searching for a new gig, according to a Harris Poll survey for USA TODAY conducted during March 18 through 20.

Many workers acted hastily during a pandemic that fostered severe worker shortages, a seismic shift to remote work and widespread burnout, employment experts say.

"People will make very fast moves," says Kathryn Minshew, CEO of The Muse, an online job board and advice company that specializes in helping candidates find the best cultural fit. Then, they wonder, "Did I just make a mistake?"

And less than four in 10 quitters feel happy, successful or valued in their new roles.

Of those with regrets:

  • 30% say their new role is different than what they expected.
  • 36% bemoan a loss of work-life balance.
  • 24% miss the culture of their previous job.
  • 24% say they didn't thoroughly evaluate the pros and cons of leaving.

🚨 More headlines you shouldn't miss 🚨

SHELF LIFE: How long is food safe after the "best if used by" date? Longer than you'd expect.

MACKENZIE SCOTT'S DONATIONS: Jeff Bezos' ex-wife has donated more than $12 billion to nonprofits. Here's where the money went.

COVID CAREGIVER FATIGUE: The signs have been there since the pandemic began but there are few resources to help the helpers.

ADULTING 101: These apps teach the life skills college didn't cover.

UKRAINE WAR'S IMPACT ON TECH: Companies of all sizes rely on Ukrainian tech workers. The Russian invasion is disrupting the industry.

🏦 Should pot shops be able to use banks and financial services? 🏦

Since cannabis is illegal at the federal level, pot shops have limited access to traditional banking and financial services, causing them to have a significant amount of cash on hand and making them attractive targets of criminals, according to Morgan Fox, the political director for NORML.

In fact, reports of armed robberies at cannabis dispensaries have nearly doubled in the first quarter of this year compared with all of last year, according to data maintained by the Craft Cannabis Coalition.

As a way to prevent pot shops from having large sums of cash in-store, some advocates and legislators are calling for the passage of the Safe and Fair Enforcement Banking Act , which would protect banks that choose to work with cannabis businesses. The legislation would make it easier for businesses to open a bank account and accept alternative forms of payment other than cash.

“The SAFE Banking Act would be a great incremental step, not only in terms of providing things like banking services and allowing them to do cashless transactions much easier, which would greatly increase the safety of people that work at these businesses, … but it also allows businesses to be able to save money,” Fox added.

💵 Tax tip 💵

Score a big payday last year, from, say, a sports betting app or your college hoops bracket pool? Technically, the IRS wants you to report it.

" Gambling winnings are fully taxable and you must report the income on your tax return," according to the IRS website.

"There is no exclusion for the office pool. There is no exclusion for the home poker game," said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt.

🎧 Mood music 🎧

Looking back over the Daily Money Mood Music playlist on Spotify , I see that metal is underrepresented. So I'm dedicating today's lyric from Iron Maiden's " The Angel and the Gambler " to all the 2021 March Madness office pool winners who now have to report their prize money to the IRS:

"Best make decisions before it's too late. Take all your chances, take hold of the reins. A roll of the dice, ahead of the game again."

LISTEN WHILE YOU WORK: Remember, you can listen to this song and every track I've quoted in the newsletter in the Daily Money Mood Music playlist on Spotify .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Great Resignation regrets; should pot shops be able to use banks?

Comments / 0

