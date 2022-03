Last week, the House of Representatives passed a $1.5 trillion federal spending bill that included aid for Ukraine — and in turn, cut the package that would fund the government's COVID-19 response effort. Though it might seem the pandemic is winding down (which may prove to be a false hope), a lack of funding from the federal government would have a detrimental effect on the country's COVID-19 response — and infectious disease doctors are becoming increasingly concerned about the prospect of facing another surge without the federal government's support.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO