Thursday’s confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson at the Senate Judiciary Committee veered off into a debate about the 2020 election and the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory.A Democrat on the committee pressed the attorney general of Alabama, a vocal supporter of the former president’s falsehoods about the 2020 election, on Thursday whether Mr Biden was the “duly elected” president; the Republican official, Steve Marshall, repeatedly dodged his questions until the senator moved on.Sen Sheldon Whitehouse’s questioning of Mr Marshall came after Mr Whitehouse laid into the attorney general’s work to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 election...

