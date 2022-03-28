ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

Joe Hayburn Swims 1:45.95 200 Back to Close Out Christiansburg Sectionals

By Spencer Penland
 1 day ago

SCY (25 yards) Results on MeetMobile “2022EZ Southern Region Speedo Champ Series”. On the final day of the Christiansburg Sectionals meet, Occoquan Swimming Inc 17-year-old Benjamin Huffman won the men’s 1000 free in a new best time of 9:26.49. He entered the meet with a personal best of 9:32.50, marking a...

