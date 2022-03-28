ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden has no ‘believable explanation’ for his ‘various disasters’: Newt Gingrich

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter pointing to the border crisis, crime surge in America's major cities, and increased gasoline prices, Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that the Biden administration has no believable explanation for the "various disasters" it's induced — and that it will have an impact on the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 10

Related
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Heating Oil#Fox Friends#Democrats
Fox News

Ingraham: Biden has made it clear he’s content to let other nations lead on Ukraine

Laura Ingraham explained Thursday how President Biden is doing an "embarrassing" job of handling the conflict in the Ukraine on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: As the war in Ukraine grinds on, gas prices skyrocket — a global food shortage looming, Joe Biden had no answers. And like his Supreme Court nominee at her confirmation hearing [this] last week, he gave a lot of non-answers to important questions, like when he was pressed on the upshot of his recent phone call with China's President Xi.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
FOREIGN POLICY
BGR.com

Biden wants to bring back a major stimulus payment program – will it happen?

It was one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the federal government to millions of Americans, moving billions of dollars from the federal coffers to Americans’ bank accounts and mailboxes. And then — the expanded child tax credit just fizzled out. A member of President Biden’s own party in the US Senate said he didn’t think it was wise to keep the expansion going. And that was that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

729K+
Followers
148K+
Post
617M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy