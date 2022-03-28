ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pause on student loans may be extended

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WSVN) - The pause on student loan payments could be extended. Reports say the Biden administration is...

wsvn.com

Money

This Student Loan Loophole Could Cut Parent PLUS Debt Payments in Half

Heads up, parent borrowers: you may have more options to lower your monthly student loan payments than you think. Parent PLUS loans — federal loans parents can take to cover college costs for their undergraduate students — are one of the fastest growing segments of higher education debt. At the end of 2021, parents held $105 billion in PLUS loans, a 35% increase from five years earlier.
EDUCATION
iheart.com

100,000 Student Loan Borrowers Now Eligible For Complete Debt Cancellation

The cancellation applies to borrowers who were impacted by the changes the DOE made to the Public Servant Student Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program in 2021. According to reports, these borrowers would cancel about $6.2 billion of the more than $1.61 trillion currently owed by American student loan borrowers –– a disproportionate amount of whom are Black and Black women.
EDUCATION
CNET

Navient Student Loans Have Moved to Aidvantage. But When Are Payments Due?

Federal student loan repayments have remained paused for nearly two years, since the start of the pandemic. During this time, Navient, formerly one of the largest student loan servicing companies in the US, transferred its caseload of 5.6 million student loans to Maximus, a global administrator of government programs. Maximus is a federal student loan servicer and manages Navient's former student loans under the name Aidvantage.
EDUCATION
Your chances of getting rid of student loan debt depend on who you are

Single mothers are more likely than single fathers to have their debts discharged in court. Heide Benser/Getty Images. To get rid of student loan debt through bankruptcy, you must prove to the court that paying back your student loans would cause an “undue hardship.” But in our peer-reviewed study of nearly 700 student loan discharge cases spanning 1985 to 2020, we found that judges’ decisions to dismiss student loans are often influenced by personal factors, such as your gender.
EDUCATION
CNET

Taxes 2022: How Student Loans Could Increase Your Tax Return

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Whether you're currently in college and taking on student loans or repaying past loan debt, your student loans can significantly impact your tax return. With federal student loan repayments still paused, with another extension expected and up to 100,000 borrowers identified as qualifying for student loan forgiveness, there's a lot to keep track of when filing your taxes this year.
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

Struggling With Student Loan Debt? Credit Karma’s New Payment Relief Experience Could Help

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 10, 2022-- Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members in the U.S., Canada and U.K., is launching this month, a new, personalized debt relief experience for Americans carrying federal student loans, which accounts for 92% of all student loans in America. Now, Credit Karma can help federal student loan borrowers who are struggling to make on-time payments, apply for two potential forms of relief that could lower their monthly payments or help them understand if they qualify for loan forgiveness.
CREDITS & LOANS
SFGate

Here’s How Much Student Loan Borrowers Will Owe When Payments Restart

Federal student loan payments are set to restart this spring, and how much the typical borrower still owes may be surprising: It’s a little under $19,000, according to a new government report. For more than two years now, student-loan borrowers with federal “Direct” loans — the most popular type...
EDUCATION
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mizzou economics professor and students discuss the U.S. Department of Education hints at student loan payment pause extending

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Federal student loan payments are set to resume in May after being paused for more than two years because of the pandemic, but guidance from the U.S. Department of Education seems to hint at the pause being extended.  The department recently emailed guidance to the companies that manage its $1.6 trillion student The post Mizzou economics professor and students discuss the U.S. Department of Education hints at student loan payment pause extending appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
AFP

Delinquencies loom as US student loan payments resume: Fed

Nearly 40 million Americans will begin making payments on their student loans when a pandemic debt forbearance expires in May, and a Federal Reserve study warned Tuesday of an increase in delinquencies. A study from the New York Fed found that about two-thirds of borrowers were able to benefit from the moratorium, but for those who had to continue making payments on student loans, delinquencies on other debt obligations increased.
EDUCATION
WBKO

Avoid student loan scams with federal payments set to resume on May 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people will have to start paying student loans again in just about a month. However, these payments will be the first time since March 2020. The FTC said scammers also pay attention to the headlines, so knowing that this forbearance period is coming to an end means scammers will be out. Many of these scammers offer quick loan forgiveness or other programs trying to steal your information and money.
NASHVILLE, TN

