Italy calls for new Monte dei Paschi plan to reassure markets

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago

ROME, March 28 (Reuters) - A strategic plan currently being drawn up by the new Chief Executive of Monte dei Paschi , Luigi Lovaglio, will need to reassure markets over the bank’s future after its 2021 results disappointed compared to peers, Italy’s economy minister said.

Addressing parliament over the Tuscan bank on Monday, Daniele Franco said it was reasonable to expect that Rome could move to cut its 64% stake in the Siena-based lender only after a proposed capital raising and the latest restructuring had been implemented.

