ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

New Las Vegas non-profit helps families with CHD diagnosis

By Kelsey McFarland
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qR9r6_0ervpdtR00

Congenital Heart Defects, or CHD , is most common birth defect impacting children across the country, including right here in Las Vegas.

It’s not only the children who suffer, but their parents as well. The new moms and dads who have babies diagnosed with CHD often spend weeks if not months inside Sunrise Children’s Hospital worrying about the health of their child.

That’s where they meet Heart Families of Nevada- a new non-profit in Las Vegas that is offering hope from people who understand their battle.

President of Heart Families of Nevada, Alicia Wood, has a three-year-old son named Oliver with CHD.

“He has two aortas instead of one like the rest of us, and they were wrapped around his trachea and esophagus,” Wood added.

Vice-president of the non-profit, Alexis Marshall, has a two-year-old daughter named Celine with CHD.

“I literally saw my daughter’s heart beating from an open chest,” Marshall.

At the start baby Oliver's heart journey, Wood was given a gift basket from a mom who’d gone through the same thing. She says it had items inside she didn’t even know she needed.

She decided to pay it forward, reaching out to other local families with a CHD diagnosis- one of them being Marshall.

“It gave me so much hope. From that moment on, my family saw a change in me. I wasn’t so sad, I had hope again,” Marshall added.

Now the pair has teamed up to create the non-profit Heart Families of Nevada. They partner with Sunrise Children’s Hospital to pass out gift baskets to all families with a new CHD diagnosis.

The gift baskets have items for baby, but also for mom and dad when the day seems unbearable.

“Watch for the little miracles. I remember when Alicia said that to me, and it took me so far. I saw so many miracles with my daughter and it got us through really tough times,” Marshall said.

Beyond the material items- Wood and Marshall offer a community of families who have been there and want to help. They’re showing new, scared families that there is hope and happiness on the other side of those hospital walls.

“The connection is so important to us, because we know how powerful it was when we made that connection with another heart family,” Wood said.

Heart Families of Nevada is in it’s infancy, established inn 2021. They’d like to continue to expand, eventually offering housing and therapy for heart families.

You can find more information and donate to the cause at the Heart Families of Nevada website.

You can also purchase a candle with proceeds going towards Heart Families of Nevada.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Tanks on Trains: Why so many were in Las Vegas

Dozens of tanks, armored personnel carriers, troop transport vehicles, Bradley fighting vehicles, and much more were recently seen in downtown Las Vegas and around the valley. All of them loaded on to rail cars being hauled to somewhere from somewhere.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Spirit announces service to 3 new cities out of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spirit airlines announced it’s latest expansion Wednesday with service to three new western markets. The new markets are Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), Boise Airport (BOI), and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO), and all three will kick off service with daily nonstop flights to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in August 2022. Guests […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
WNYT

New York mom gets double lung, heart transplant

NEW YORK CITY - A New York mom is breathing a sigh of relief and gratitude following an eight-hour surgery she says gave her her life back. Doctors call the surgery miraculous. The surgery transplanted two lungs and a heart to save the life of Lindsay Salquero-Lopez. Her life before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chd#Charity#Heart Families
Fox5 KVVU

Illinois man hits $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Illinois was the lucky winner of more than $1 million after hitting a Mega Jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow at The Cromwell Las Vegas on Tuesday. Dennis Albers, a resident of Morton, Ill., was in town for a meeting and tried...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
natureworldnews.com

Baby in North Carolina Receives Unique, Life-Changing Heart Transplant

A baby in North Carolina has gotten a first-of-its-kind surgical intervention, which may safeguard his body from discarding the body part and eliminate the necessity for permanent immune-suppressing medicines. First-of-its-Kind Heart Transplant. Duke University, the institution wherein where the surgery was conducted claimed that the youngster, Easton Sinnamon, is the...
HEALTH SERVICES
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy