MVS explains how Chiefs convinced him to come to Kansas City

For most of the offseason, it didn't seem like the Chiefs and former-Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling were on each other's radars. Valdes-Scantling was heavily rumored to be heading to New Orleans, with reports suggesting that the two sides were already extensively discussing contract terms. Then the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill, and the NFL's wide receiver market shifted once again. Speaking in an exclusive interview with 610's The Drive, Valdes-Scantling explained why he ultimately chose to sign in Kansas City.

"Obviously I was talking with a few other teams, obviously Green Bay and New Orleans," he said. "When the trade went down with Tyreek, my agent called and said, 'Hey, Kansas City just called up, would you be interested in what they have to say? They want to get you on a plane tomorrow, if that's okay with you?' And I said sure, why not. I think that's a great opportunity as well as the other two places, so we'll see and reevaluate. Went out there, and it all worked out.

"I think it was just the best opportunity to go out and be the player I want to be. It was a good change -- obviously they're competing for Championships every year, and that's a huge factor. Going from Green Bay, where we're winning 13 games a year, it's hard to go to an organization that's not winning. So that was a huge factor into it. And then the quarterback is one of one. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, he's definitely equal level of talent. So I think those two things were huge factors."

You can listen to the entire interview in the embedded player below: