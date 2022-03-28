New Eagles LB Kyzir White praised for ‘Instincts and toughness’

Two words you don’t often hear when getting a scouting report on the Eagles linebackers — instincts and toughness.

Speaking at the NFL Annual Meetings, however, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley had nothing but positive things to say about new Eagles linebacker Kyzir White, who had a career year for Staley in 2021.

“He is a favorite of mine. I really enjoyed coaching him. He’s a really instinctive guy,” Staley said. “When I think of Kyzir I think of instincts and toughness. He can really see the game. He was a college safety so he can run. An outstanding tackler. A guy that is going to show up every day in practice and give you everything he has. He was really productive for us.”

White finished the 2021 season with 144 tackles, two forced fumbles and one sack, the best numbers of his career. The Eagles signed White to a one-year deal last week, their first move at one of the weakest positions on the roster this offseason.

White will likely come in and be a three-down linebacker for the Eagles, initially starting next to TJ Edwards, although it is still possible the team adds a linebacker in the NFL Draft.

The Eagles are hoping White can finally stop what has been a rotating collection of players at the position over the last few seasons. The team has swung-and-missed on a number of one-year deals at linebacker in recent years, striking out on Corey Nelson, Jatavis Brown, Zach Brown and most recently Eric Wilson.

At just 26-years old White might be the best bet they have had at finding a permanent solution at the position. If White can live up to the endorsement from Staley, the Eagles defense will not only take a big step forward next season, but White will be in line for a much bigger pay day next offseason.

