ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Search for man who tried to steal truck during Craigslist sale

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IyOfd_0ervpYQg00

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they say pulled a gun on two men while answering a craigslist ad for a truck.

The incident happened near Rayford Road and Aldine West Field. The two men selling the truck were not injured, but one of them did have a gun and fired at the suspect when he realized what was happening. That's when the suspect ran off.

Investigators with MSCO say this all happened at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The suspect - a Hispanic man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans - answered a Craigslist ad for a truck. Deputies said the suspect test drove the vehicle with the seller and his friend and then pulled into a parking lot. They think the location, which was behind some dumpsters, was intentional.

Investigators say the suspect got out of the truck, pulled out a gun on one of the men and demanded they give him the vehicle. The seller's friend was in the passenger seat and armed with a gun. He realized what was happening and got out of the truck and fired shots.

Initial reports are that the suspect then fled westbound on Rayford Road. At this time, he is still at large, and detectives are looking for him.

Detectives also remind the public that there are safe and secure locations where you can do these kinds of buying and selling. Many police departments have designated areas in their parking lots for online swapping where it's well lit and near security cameras.

For updates on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 2

Related
Romesentinel.com

Police: Woman tried to steal cash from sleeping man’s pillow

ROME — A 40-year-old woman is accused of trying to steal the cash hidden in a man’s pillow while he was sleeping on it in his South James Street home, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Sadie M. Novak, of Rome, was a longtime housekeeper for...
ROME, NY
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Aldine, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
KBTX.com

Arrest made in multi-county theft spree, thousands in stole property recovered

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -Two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation led officials to a home in the Bedias community of Grimes County Thursday. Investigators with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 where they found and recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property.
BEDIAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msco#Hispanic
NewsTalk 1290

Texoma Man Arrested Once Again After Stealing Tools From A Truck

Some people just can’t stay out of jail. I really don’t understand why some people continue to live a life of crime after they get out. You’d think that after being arrested, you’d want to straighten your life out, so that you don’t end up back in jail. Anyways, a Waurika man is back in the slammer after violating his probation, and allegedly stealing items from a vehicle.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy