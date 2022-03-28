LIVE: Vero Beach police to speak about deadly shooting at Irish American Club

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Vero Beach police on Monday will give an update on a deadly shooting out the Irish American Club over the weekend.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Vero Beach police were called to a shooting at the club, located at 1314 20th Street, at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers located a victim on the ground outside the club with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. He was identified as Patrick Casimir, 27.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Vero Beach Police Department at 772-978-4600.