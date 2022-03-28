ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco deputies confirm that body found is missing Tampa mother, 27

A body found in an isolated area of Pasco County has been confirmed as that of Teneisha Griffith, who was last seen in south Tampa on March 21. [ The Tampa Police Department ]

TAMPA — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday night that the body of 27-year-old Tampa mother Teneisha Griffith, who had been missing two weeks, has been found.

Pasco deputies received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. Thursday about a body found in the Lacoochee area, on the outskirts of the wooded Richloam Wildlife Management Area near Lacoochee Claysink Road and State Road 575.

Griffith’s family confirmed it was her.

Griffith is the youngest of four sisters and mother of a 12-year-old daughter, her family said. Relatives and friends became concerned when they lost contact with her March 19 and she was reported missing to the Tampa Police Department.

On Sunday, her sister Rena Walters announced Griffith’s death in a Facebook post and thanked all who had helped in the search for the missing woman.

“It is with a heavy and broken heart that we say Teneisha is no longer with us,” she wrote. “Our family is irreparably broken. We will never be the same. We lost a young, charismatic, funny, and truly one of a kind individual way too soon.”

In a news release Sunday night, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the family had given permission to release Griffith’s name and confirmed the body was hers. The discovery and name had been withheld because of Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law.

Pasco deputies said Griffith was last seen in the south Tampa area, driving her white 2008 Nissan Altima with Florida tag QSBE04. The car has not been found.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS, or visit PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Tampa Bay Times

Missing Tampa woman’s family says she has died

Rena Walters posted on Facebook thanking all those who tried to help her family find answers about her sister. Teneisha Griffith, the 27-year-old South Tampa woman who had been missing for days, had died, she wrote. “It is with a heavy and broken heart that we say Teneisha is no...
