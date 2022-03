The price of oil dropped greater than eight percent today, Monday, March 14, 2022 to as low as $99.76 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate crude oil — temporarily crossing below the threshold of $100.00 per barrel — as well as low as $103.68 for a barrel of Brent crude oil, which is one reason why the price for a gallon of gasoline could drop in the near future after skyrocketing to record levels…

TRAFFIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO