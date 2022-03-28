ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Keith Andrews lauds ‘strong’ Stephen Kenny for character during early struggles

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yCZg_0ervp8oH00

Keith Andrews has praised Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny’s strength of character after watching him battle his way through a difficult start to his reign.

Kenny failed to win any of his first 10 games as Ireland boss, a return which led to criticism of both his appointment and methods.

However, he stood firm and has since been rewarded with a sequence of 11 games which has included just a single defeat – away to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal – and culminated in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with world number one side Belgium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmItQ_0ervp8oH00
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny stuck to his guns despite not winning any of his first 10 games (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Kenny will send his side into friendly battle with Lithuania on Tuesday night having recently signed a contract extension.

Asked how he had been behind the scenes during that difficult early period, assistant Andrews said: “He was very composed, always very much sticking to the principles and the belief he has in what the players are capable of achieving.

“Of course we’d make little tweaks here and there, but he’s a very strong individual and I thought he dealt with it remarkably well because there were some not very nice days that we had to endure. You’ve got to take it on the chin.

“I say it to him quite often about when I go back into my local butcher’s, they’re quick to tell me about we should and shouldn’t be doing, and sometimes it’s not particularly pleasant.

“But during that process, he stood really firm. It would be very, very easy as the manager to maybe stake a step back, to sacrifice, maybe, some of your values, your principles for a short-term view, but he stood by it and obviously I was in full support of that.”

It's not development football, we're in big boys' football here, that's the nature of the business

Former Ireland midfielder Andrews first spoke out in defence of Kenny in September last year and, while he admits results will always determine a manager’s future, he firmly believed Ireland were always heading in the right direction.

He said: “Football being football, it’s always results-dependent and you’re always beholden to the powers that be.

“It’s not development football, we’re in big boys’ football here, that’s the nature of the business that ultimately if results didn’t come, then decisions have to be made.

“Like I said, we felt we were in a good place even though the results hadn’t been good, we were comfortable with what we were putting in place and the results did come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06A1py_0ervp8oH00
Republic of Ireland’s Keith Andrews (left) and Argentina’s Ever Banega battle for the ball (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

Andrews was drafted into the international set-up by former manager Giovanni Trapattoni, whose safety-first approach paid dividends, but did not necessarily win admirers.

Kenny’s approach is more expansive and while his team remains a work in progress, Andrews shares his philosophy.

He said: “The Ireland team that I played in was very well organised, very difficult to break down. The main focus was what we did without the ball.

“There was a big reliance on the technical players with most ability, in an attacking sense. It was based around that with a manager who probably didn’t have enough belief in what we could do, or was stuck in the way he had always seen the game and the way he always coached.

“Stephen and myself see it differently and have tried to take the team in a different direction.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Roy Keane criticism did not faze me, says Ireland assistant Keith Andrews

Keith Andrews has insisted being dismissed as a “bulls*****r” by Roy Keane on his return to the international stage as a coach did not affect him at all.Former Republic of Ireland assistant manager Keane delivered a withering assessment of his latest successor when Stephen Kenny asked Andrews, who won 35 caps for his country, to join his staff, telling the Sunday Independent: “I’ve heard a lot of bulls******s over the last 10 years and Keith Andrews is up there with the best of them.”Asked about the former Ireland skipper’s comments, Andrews said: “In terms of how it affected me, it...
SPORTS
The US Sun

Leeds star Raphinha’s tiny release clause if club are relegated from Prem revealed as Barcelona eye player-swap transfer

BARCELONA are eyeing a potential cash-plus-player swap deal for Leeds' Raphinha, according to reports. The Catalan giants are long-term admirers of the Brazilian, who is currently having a second successful season in England. Despite Leeds hovering above the relegation zone with eight games left to go, Raphinha has chipped in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Giovanni Trapattoni
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘changed their mind about Mauricio Pochettino and went for Erik ten Hag instead after Champions League exit’

MANCHESTER UNITED reportedly changed their minds about appointing Mauricio Pochettino as new manager after witnessing his Champions League failure with Paris Saint-Germain. Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag has recently emerged as the new favourite to land the Man United job. Bookmakers Betfair have placed the Dutchman at 1/3 odds -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sky Sports 'hope to tie Graeme Souness down to a new contract with pundit, 68, well favoured' - after he lost big name colleagues including Soccer Saturday fans' favourite Jeff Stelling and other stars in recent years

Sky Sports are reportedly looking to extend Graeme Souness's contract working as one of their famed pundits. Souness has been one of Sky's main punditry stars especially for Premier League football for well over a decade but his future had been unclear following a recent shift towards a more diverse and younger panel across Sky Sports' programming.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lauds#Lithuania#Ireland
Daily Mail

Laughing Cristiano Ronaldo appears to poke fun at Cedric Soares' jumping technique as superstar leads Portugal in training ahead of World Cup qualifying showdown with North Macedonia

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't help but mock Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares for the way in which he headed the ball during Portugal training at the Estadio do Dragao. The two Premier League stars were filmed knocking the ball around with their national team-mates ahead of their crucial World Cup play-off clash with North Macedonia on Tuesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Alan Browne targeting Nations League success for Republic of Ireland

Alan Browne is targeting Nations League success after helping to enhance the Republic of Ireland’s blossoming confidence by heading them to an impressive draw with Belgium.Browne came off the bench in the FAI’s centenary game on Saturday to peg back the world number one side at 2-2, in the process extending Ireland’s unbeaten run to seven games.Mounting confidence within the squad prompted defender Shane Duffy to suggest during the build-up that they should be looking to win their Nations League group, which also includes Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia, when the competition gets under way in June, and Browne believes that...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

John Egan hails Chiedozie Ogbene’s ‘unbelievable’ start for Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland defender John Egan could not be happier for Chiedozie Ogbene after his “unbelievable” start to life as a senior international.The Nigeria-born Rotherham United wing-back scored his third goal in just six appearances for Ireland in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Belgium and will head into Tuesday night’s friendly clash with Lithuania hoping for more of the same.Egan, who first crossed paths with 24-year-old Ogbene during their time together at Brentford, has been hugely impressed by his introduction to the international stage.He said: “I was at Brentford when he signed so I already knew what Chieo was about when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'If I feel like playing more, I will. I'm the boss!': Cristiano Ronaldo shuts down any talk of retirement as the Man United star prepares to lead Portugal's bid to reach the Qatar World Cup in their play-off with North Macedonia

Cristiano Ronaldo prepared for Portugal's World Cup play-off by dismissing talk of retirement and calling on his nation to unite in one voice to end North Macedonia's fairytale. 'Who will decide my future will be me,' said the 37-year-old as he attempts to emulate a select band of footballers who...
SOCCER
The Independent

Goalscoring skipper Steven Davis looking for further Northern Ireland boost

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis is looking to take another step towards full fitness when Ian Baraclough’s side face Hungary in a friendly at Windsor Park on Tuesday night.Davis is in line to start the match after coming off the bench to score his 13th international goal in Friday’s 3-1 win over Luxembourg, clocking just under half an hour in only his fourth appearance for club or country since December 1.“It was really nice to get on the pitch and build up fitness,” Davis said. “It’s been a good week for me so far, hopefully I can get some more...
SOCCER
SkySports

Harry Maguire: Gareth Southgate defends Manchester United captain's selection in England squad

Gareth Southgate has defended his selection of Harry Maguire in the England squad for this month’s friendlies, insisting the defender "can play at the highest level". The 29-year-old Manchester United captain has come under criticism for his club performances this season, with some questioning whether he deserved a place in the England squad for the matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Dave Edwards: Wolves are methodical and deserve real credit

It’s been a quiet international break but I was fascinated to read Scott Sellars’ exclusive with Liam Keen in the Express & Star. I’ve said for a while I think this summer is going to be an important one for Wolves, for Bruno Lage to get his own players in for his style of play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy