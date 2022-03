After 25 years of wrestling for the WWE, professional wrestling icon Triple H has officially announced his retirement from the ring. During a recent appearance on Stephen A. Smith‘s “Stephen A’s World” for ESPN‘s First Take, Paul Michael Levesque, better known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley “Triple H,” revealed that he will never wrestle again. The 52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer noted that he experienced health issues back in September. Receiving a procedure for what has been discovered to be a genetic heart issue that caused heart failure, Triple H now has a defibrillator in his chest.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO