Diddy Confirms Will Smith and Chris Rock Made Amends After the Academy Awards

By Shawn Grant
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDiddy was the first presenter to hit the stage following Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Diddy stated they would fix the issue like a family at...

Comments / 68

Sandra Geyer
1d ago

Anyone who has ever watched the award show knows the MC's make fun of the audience. That is a part of the show. If Will Smith was any kind of a real man, he would have spoken to Chris Rock after the show, not just react like he did.

21
Robin Dickens
1d ago

A room full of actors and actresses with the entire world watching, and you're surprised there's drama!? We've all seen worse on "Real Housewives" or at our local Walmart. I know Jada is feeling some kind of way about her condition and resulting hairloss, but in watching the tape, there was a moment when Will and audience were actually LAUGHING at Chris' joke. Right up until the cameras caught Jada NOT laughing; THAT'S the moment I believe Will was triggered.. as well as audience, which had also stopped laughing. Sad.

17
Jim
1d ago

Had this been a white man, he would never be allowed to come back. How do you explain to children watching this? He was not reprimanded for his actions from the Academy. He should at least pay a sizeable fine.

25
