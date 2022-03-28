Diddy Confirms Will Smith and Chris Rock Made Amends After the Academy Awards

Will Smith has revealed what Denzel Washington said to him immediately after he hit Chris Rock at the Oscars.During the ceremony, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while he was presenting an award.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock said, in seeming reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Last year, Pinkett Smith announced she had shaved her head after being diagnosed with alopecia.Smith walked onto the stage and hit Rock, before returning to his seat and shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”Immediately after, fellow actors Denzel...
Comments / 68