LAPD Says Chris Rock Won’t Press Charges on Will Smith

Oscars host Amy Schumer eased the tension at the 2022 Oscars with a joke following Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith during the award show.
“I’ve been getting out of the Spider-Man costume, did I miss anything?” the comic, 40, questioned sarcastically, receiving laughter from the audience and kudos from fellow stand-up Tiffany Haddish.
“There’s, like, a different vibe in here. Probably not. Well, anyway!” she added before moving on to jokingly call Kirsten Dunst a “seat filler.”
Amy Schumer kept the jokes coming after Will Smith and Chris Rock’s confrontation.ABC via Getty Images
The incident occurred when Rock cracked a...
