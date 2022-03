New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is keen on the idea of trading back in the first round and acquiring more draft capital. However, the return depends heavily on the quarterback market. If teams view Malik Willis out of Liberty and Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh as premium level prospects, the Giants can price gouge opposing clubs looking to move up. The Giants already have an advantage with their picks in the 1st round.

