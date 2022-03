WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - You’ve heard the phrase, “horse of a different color?” In a unique twist, a man in Wood County found a grasshopper of a different color. They are usually green, as everyone knows, but once in a while, once in a great while, you find one that’s pink. And Dirk Parker found just that in Wood County.

