Ukraine-Russia crisis: Recapping the missile strike in Lviv

By Hayley Boyd
 1 day ago

Joseph Lindsley, journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now,’ joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including Saturday’s missile strike in Lviv and society slowly reviving. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

