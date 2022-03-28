Ukraine-Russia crisis: Recapping the missile strike in Lviv
Joseph Lindsley, journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now,’ joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including Saturday’s missile strike in Lviv and society slowly reviving. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com .More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
