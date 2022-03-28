Crime Stoppers seek info on water pump stolen from firetruck
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Between the evening of March 18 and the morning of March 19, a water pump was stolen from a firetruck, and Crime Stoppers is looking for information.
Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a burglary of a vehicle . Between the night of March 18, 2022 to the morning of March 19, 2022, an unknown subject broke into a Bernalillo County New Mexico firetruck while it was parked at the Holiday Inn on Kell Freeway.
The subject stole a unique red Mark-3 water pump which is designed to be portable to help fight wildfires.
The subject stole a unique red Mark-3 water pump which is designed to be portable to help fight wildfires.

An example of the water pump can be seen in the pictures from Crime Stoppers below:
If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.
If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.
