ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Crime Stoppers seek info on water pump stolen from firetruck

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2slwSQ_0ervo5ln00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Between the evening of March 18 and the morning of March 19, a water pump was stolen from a firetruck, and Crime Stoppers is looking for information.

Crime of the Week: Stolen credit card used at Target

Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a burglary of a vehicle . Between the night of March 18, 2022 to the morning of March 19, 2022, an unknown subject broke into a Bernalillo County New Mexico firetruck while it was parked at the Holiday Inn on Kell Freeway.

The subject stole a unique red Mark-3 water pump which is designed to be portable to help fight wildfires.

An example of the water pump can be seen in the pictures from Crime Stoppers below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQMrN_0ervo5ln00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38F7dN_0ervo5ln00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdW3A_0ervo5ln00
Anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
New Mexico State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
NewsTalk 1290

Texoma Man Arrested Once Again After Stealing Tools From A Truck

Some people just can’t stay out of jail. I really don’t understand why some people continue to live a life of crime after they get out. You’d think that after being arrested, you’d want to straighten your life out, so that you don’t end up back in jail. Anyways, a Waurika man is back in the slammer after violating his probation, and allegedly stealing items from a vehicle.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Another parolee arrested for trying to fake urine test

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another Wichita Falls parolee has been arrested for allegedly trying to pass a drug test fraudulently. Christina Eldridge is charged with falsifying a drug test. It’s the second arrest of a parolee on the charge in two days. Eldridge was arrested Monday by Wichita Falls police at the state parole officer […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Burk woman arrested after alleged bar fight

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is charged with assaulting another woman in a bar parking lot and then telling a police officer ‘she was going back and find the victim and finish what she had started.’ According to an affidavit, Makayla Gendron is accused of assault causing bodily injury. She was arrested after […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pump#Kfdx#Target Crime Stoppers#Texomashomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for air compressor thief

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on March 13, the man pictured below stole a Rigid brand air compressor from Kent Kwik near Front Street and Fairgrounds Road. The man used bolt cutters to cut the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Warrant service looking for woman accused of mail theft

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland County Warrant Service is asking for help to locate a woman with an outstanding warrant. Amber Aschelle Wilson is wanted for stealing mail from at least 10 different addresses.  If you know where she can be found, you are encouraged to call 432-688-4700.  Midland County Warrant Services is a multi-function […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy