Shelter in place order canceled for Alisal Fire burn area

UPDATE 7:43 a.m. - A shelter in place order has been canceled for residents that live in the Alisal Fire burn area along the Gaviota Coast. The Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management lifted the alert after more than a hour as heavy rains hit the burn scar.

Residents are reminded to continue to be aware of hazards and to stay alert for changing conditions.

The Alisal Fire started in October 2021 and burned for more than a month. Nearly 17,000 acres were burned.

GAVIOTA, Calif. - A shelter in place alert has been sent by the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management for the Alisal Fire burn area Monday morning. The alert sent at 6:25 a.m. as strong rains reached the burn scar along the Gaviota Coast.

The alert is urging residents to stay inside and go to the innermost room in their home or to higher ground, like the second floor. A flash-flood warning is in effect for the area until 8:45 a.m. Monday.

TIPS FOR SHELTER IN PLACE

You should stay indoors or go to higher ground

Once inside, shut and lock doors and windows

Prepare to self-sustain until further notice and/or contacted by emergency personnel for additional direction.

