ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple To Send Checks To Thousands Of iPhone And iPad Owners

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhAmU_0ervnblt00
Photo: Getty Images

Over the past few years, Americans have gotten a few checks sent their way. From the stimulus checks to refunds from insurance companies to other direct payments from the government. Now, more checks are likely heading out to thousands of people and this time, the money is coming from Apple.

It's all part of a settlement the tech giant agreed to after they were sued for breaching their contract with users. The class action suit stems from the company's iCloud storage. While they offer 5GB of space for free, iPhone and iPad owners who need more have to pay at least $0.99 a month for a subscription. It turns out that the company might have stored that data on third-party servers, which would be a breach of contract. Rather than fight the charges in court, the company has decided to settle for $14.8 million, though they deny any wrongdoing.

So what does that mean? Well, anyone who paid for an iCloud subscription between September 16, 2015 and January 31, 2016 is probably owed money from Apple . If you are one of those people, you don't even have to do anything to get paid - if you have a US mailing address associated with your iCloud plan, the payment will automatically go to the Apple account attached to it. If you aren't a member anymore, you'll get a check. By accepting the settlement, you give up the right to sue Apple for this alleged breach, but you can always opt out by May 23 if you'd rather try to take them on in court.

Nothing is official yet - a final approval hearing takes place on August 4. As of now, there is no word on how much each person will get or when the payments will come. You can learn more about the settlement here .

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One Setting I Recommend All iPhone Users Disable Immediately’

Let’s face it: not all of the settings on your iPhone are beneficial. But how do you, mere iPhone-using mortal, determine which to keep as is and which to disable for a better-working device? Simple. Ask an Apple expert their thoughts and sit back and absorb all of those solid tips. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is an Apple expert who says this is the one setting he recommends all iPhone users disable immediately.
CELL PHONES
Wired

How to Block Spam Calls and Text Messages

Life is busy enough without wasting time on spammers, scammers, and telemarketers. Whether you are suffering insistent injury lawyers, fraudulent IT specialists, or a drunk-dialing ex, there is a way to stop the calls and messages. The major carriers and phone manufacturers have upped their game against unwanted calls and messages in recent years, so let’s look at how you can effectively block them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Ios#Americans#Icloud
shefinds

4 Security Settings You Have To Check Immediately On Gmail

There’s a good chance you send and receive more than a few private emails if you have a Gmail account. Everything from tax-time information to personal information sent to friends about your upcoming vacation plans deserve to be kept secure. And though the email server is known for being reliable and secure, mistakes can happen and emails can be hacked. To help avoid this fate, Tech Expert Jennifer Denehy, the co-founder and marketing director of PeopleSearchFaster, offers four security settings you have to check immediately on Gmail — they can help keep your email secure.
INTERNET
boardingarea.com

If One of These 20 Passwords is Yours, Change it Now!

If you have one of these 20 passwords, you need to change it now! Make sure your airline, hotel, bank, and other accounts are protected!. Over the past few years, we have seen airlines suffer data breaches again and again. Sometimes, these breaches of airlines and hotels have even allowed customers’ passport numbers to be found out. Online security is certainly important for all but if you are using one of these 20 passwords, you are definitely not secure!
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
iPad
Phone Arena

Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you

While Android malware is by no means a novel threat for the billions of active users around the world, it really feels like the platform's security issues are only getting worse with time, as bad actors continue to improve their havoc-wreaking methods and Google is simply not doing enough to keep you protected.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Apple Has Bad News for Customers

If you're looking forward to the latest suite of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report products from its first launch event held online last week, there maybe an unexpected kink that could disrupt your plans to upgrade to the new low-cost iPhone SE or the latest iPad Air 5 or the wildly popular Mac Studio.
BUSINESS
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
shefinds

The Surprising Charging Mistake That’s Actually Ruining Your iPhone Battery

Charging your phone should be the easiest thing you do all day. You may be wondering: what more is there to think about then just plugging in your device and leaving it there to charge to 100 percent? Actually, there is more to consider — and not knowing the correct way to charge your phone can lead to a diminished battery and a device that doesn’t work as effectively. Tech Expert Michael Miller, CEO of VPN Online, shares info you need to know when it comes to the surprising charging mistake that’s actually ruining your iPhone battery.
CELL PHONES
Elle

Amazon Has a Secret Coupon Page Filled With Major Deals in Almost Every Category

As avid Amazon shoppers, we're pros at filling our carts with the best finds FROM the retailer's top shopping extravaganzas from Prime Day to Black Friday. Today may not be a holiday, but we're here to let you in on a (major) Amazon secret that will save you tons before checkout: Have you ever used a coupon when making a purchase on Amazon? We sure haven't. So when we discovered that the online marketplace has a whole section dedicated entirely to coupons, we instantly knew the secret was too good to keep in!
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
Distractify

Homeowner Confronts Amazon Package Thief Who Waited for Delivery in Viral TikTok

Online shopping is ridiculously convenient and for those of us who are all old and crotchety and scratching our heads at each new social media application, fashion trend, and slang word that comes out, we have to wonder just how in the heck we managed to get all of our products in our homes before mega online retailers like Amazon made it so effortless to get pretty much anything we wanted delivered straight to our doorsteps.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

149K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy