Scranton officials want your input on how to spend American Rescue Plan money

By WILK News
 1 day ago
Scranton City Hall Photo credit WILK

Officials in the City of Scranton want to hear from residents and organizations about what should be done with money coming to the city from the American Rescue Plan. Scranton will receive 68.75 million dollars in ARPA funds. If you would like to weigh in on the "ARPA Budget Challenge" public survey is available on the scrantonpa.gov website. The funding is targeted for economic harms to workers, families, small business, impacted industries and the public sector. Supporting public health response in COVID 19 mitigation efforts from medical expenses to Behavioral healthcare, replacing public sector revenue lost due to the pandemic and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

