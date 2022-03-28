ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy Confirms Will Smith And Chris Rock Settled Feud After 94th Oscars

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Diddy says everything has been worked out between Will Smith and Chris Rock , following the shocking on-stage slap Will handed Chris during the 94th Annual Oscars ceremony on Sunday (March 27).

According to Page Six , the hip-hop mogul said he can confirm that the feud was settled at the Oscars After Party hosted by Vanity Fair.

"That's not a problem. That's over. I can confirm that," Diddy told Page Six exclusively, though he didn't give the outlet much detail about how things were smoothed over. "It's all love," he added. "They're brothers."

Sources told the outlet that arrangements to work out the issues had been made hours before the after party . Actors Denzel Washington , TV and film mogul Tyler Perry and actor-director Bradley Cooper came to Will's side in the moments after the very public slap .

Will walked on stage as Chris presented the award for Best Documentary after the "I Think I Love My Wife" actor joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith 's bald head. Jada has come out publicly to share details about her journey with alopecia –– a medical condition that causes hair loss that many Black women experience.

Will apologized on stage while accepting his very first Oscar Award for Best Actor.

"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I'm not crying for winning an award," Will said during his emotional speech. "It's not about winning an award for me; it's about being able to shine a light on all of the people."

