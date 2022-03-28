ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hikers rescued after getting stranded in Ferguson Canyon

 1 day ago
A Salt Lake County Search and Rescue team rescued a pair of stranded hikers.

The hikers started up Ferguson Canyon around 10 a.m. Sunday.

They had planned to summit the mountain but got stuck below the Houndstooth.

One of the hikers lost a shoe in a snow field and was unable to recover it, so at that point they called 911.

Three SAR teams were deployed from the Ferguson trailhead around 3:45 p.m. with new footwear, warm clothing, food, and water.

All members were off the mountain safely by 5:45 p.m.

