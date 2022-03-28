PHOTOS: Trap Music Museum 'Trapper of the Year' named, gets massive ring

HBO’s hit pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death has become one of the most talked-about shows so far this year. Creator David Jenkins, along with Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi, brings us the story of “The Gentleman Pirate,” aka Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). In this series, his adventures on the high seas are more comical than treacherous, especially when he accidentally becomes besties with Blackbeard (Waititi). With a crew of misfits, albeit yet much more experienced pirates, Bonnet and his crew gave us ten episodes of high stakes laughter, unexpected romance, and inclusion.
