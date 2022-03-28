Award-winning photographer shares his ship watching secrets

The M/V Manitowoc arriving in Manistee through a cloud of sea smoke. (Courtesy photo/Chris Franckowiak via U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

MANISTEE – With the onset of warmer spring weather comes the start of shipping season on the Great Lakes. For dedicated ship watchers like Chris Franckowiak, the receding ice signals an imminent return of the mighty “lakers” to Manistee.

Franckowiak has spent over 20 years following these ships as they enter the city en route to factories along Lake Manistee.

“I was 10 at the time (it) just started out as childhood hobby and I just stuck with it through the years,” Franckowiak said. “Manistee is a great place. It's … one of the few places around that you can get within five feet of big ships like that.”

Franckowiak has been recognized by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, for his maritime photography twice in recent years. The most recent of the M/V Manitowoc arriving in Manistee through a thick cloud of smoke, was selected first place in a 2022 army corps photo contest.

In 2021, Franckowiak received second place in the contest, and both selections earned his photos a placement in their respective year’s Detroit district calendar.

“That was kind of a chance opportunity, I suppose,” he said. “I knew this was coming and then when I got down to the riverwalk there was a big cloud of sea smoke on the river that day, and I just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

Getting the right shot

Franckowiak, an officer with the City of Manistee Police Department, says it only takes a few things to snap a potentially award-winning maritime photo. It requires the right location, an idea of when the vessel will be arriving, a little patience and a camera.



The ships’ large size makes them hard to miss and their relatively slow speed means that photographers have plenty of time to get in position.

Franckowiak says there are plenty of great places to watch these massive freighters as they enter and depart the city. His go-to spots are along the Manistee Riverwalk, the North Pier and near the Armory Youth Project off First Street.

“There's nothing better on a sunny summer day of finding a bench on the Riverwalk and just watching a ship go by,” he said.

Commercial shipping in Manistee Harbor is not just photogenic, it is also a major driver of local industry on the shores of Lake Michigan. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that shipping in Manistee supports $327.9 million in business revenue and nearly 2,000 jobs.

Franckowiak estimates the commercial shipping season to begin in roughly two weeks, with the expected return of the M/V Sam Laud, a 615 foot freighter, on April 7.

He recommends visiting sites like marinetraffic.com , or the popular Manistee, MI Vessel Traffic page on Facebook, for those looking to track Great Lakes vessel arrivals and departures.