ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

A mixed start for stocks as crude oil prices fall sharply

WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bS6BN_0ervlTaX00
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Friday, March 25, wrapping up a bumpy week with more uncertainty about where to go next. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Monday as gains for some big technology companies are offset by weakness in energy stocks as crude oil prices fall sharply. The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%. Crude oil prices sank about 7% as China started to lock down Shanghai, its largest city and its financial center, to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Bond yields eased back after shooting higher this month.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was pointed toward gains before the market opened Monday, while global shares mostly rose and oil prices fell after Shanghai went into a nine-day semi-lockdown.

Futures for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 each rose 0.2% in premarket trading.

Adding to concern over the economic impact from the pandemic, Shanghai went into a nine-day semi-lockdown. With China's economic growth already slowing, the extreme measure could worsen unemployment, sap consumer demand and further complicate already snarled global supply chains.

Still, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher to 3,214.50.

In early European trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.7%, Germany's DAX jumped 2.1% and France’s CAC 40 added 1.8%.

Russian shares slumped as its stock market resumed trading of all companies Monday after a monthlong halt following the invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark MOEX index slid 2.2% after the Moscow Exchange reopened for all of its several hundred listed companies, but with restrictions still in place to limit volatility. State-owned energy giant Gazprom fell 3.7%, while airline Aeroflot was up 3%.

The last full trading session in Moscow was on Feb. 25, a day after the index tumbled by a third after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

Last week the exchange tentatively reopened for two days with investors allowed to trade only 33 of the MOEX’s 50 companies.

Aside from the lingering concerns over the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and inflation are clouding the global outlook. The Federal Reserve's moves to raise interest rates to counter surging prices are another worry in uncertain times.

The Japanese yen dipped to a seven-year low against the U.S. dollar after the central bank said it would buy 10-year Japanese government bonds at a fixed rate of 0.25% for three days starting Tuesday. By buying the bonds, the Bank of Japan is trying to keep interest rates under control at a time when rates are rising in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The BOJ has kept its own benchmark rate at an ultra-low minus 0.1% for years, trying to encourage borrowing and spending to help spur faster economic growth. Its determination to keep interest rates from rising is being strained by the yen’s weakness, which favors exporters but raises the costs of imports of crucial manufacturing materials and consumer goods and especially of oil and gas.

The dollar was trading at 124.18 yen late Monday, weakening from 122.07 yen late Friday. The euro cost $1.0962, down from $1.0989.

The trend is unlikely to reverse anytime soon, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“There is no evidence yet that the BOJ is willing to push back against (Japanese yen) weakness due to rising import price pressures,” he said.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped nearly 0.7% to finish at 27,943.89 on Monday, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1% to 7,412.40. South Korea's Kospi inched down less than 0.1% to 2,729.56. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 1.3% to 21,684.97.

Ukraine and Russia are due to hold talks early this week in Turkey. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday in a nightly national address that he hoped for “peace without delay” but would ensure his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The war is adding to worries over instability, energy prices and economic slowdowns in various nations.

Oil prices have been volatile since Russia's war against Ukraine began in February. Russia is the second-biggest crude exporter. Energy prices were already high, but the conflict has raised concerns about a worsening supply crunch that could maker persistently rising inflation even worse.

The United Arab Emirates' energy minister on an oil alliance with Russia, saying it's an important member of the global OPEC+ energy alliance with its output of 10 million barrels of oil a day.

“And leaving the politics aside, that volume is needed today,” Suhail al-Mazrouei said. “Unless someone is willing to come and bring 10 million barrels, we don’t see that someone can substitute Russia.”

Led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the alliance has the capacity to increase oil output and bring down crude prices that have soared past $100 a barrel.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell $6.67 to $107.23 a barrel Monday in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 1.4% to settle at $113.90 per barrel late Friday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, fell $6.27 to $111.10a barrel.

___

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Petroleum#Energy Stocks#Technology Stocks#Ap#Dow#European#Cac 40#Russian
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
WLWT 5

Oil tumbles below $100 a barrel

U.S. oil prices tumbled below $100 a barrel on Monday, unwinding a significant chunk of the recent spike caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Oil plunged more than 8%, touching a low of $99.76 a barrel. That means oil has lost almost roughly quarter of its value since touching a near 14-year high of $130.50 a barrel on March 6.
TRAFFIC
POLITICO

How Biden could lower gas prices

PRIMING THE PUMP — Oil prices hit a record high today, and President Joe Biden said they’re going to keep going up. Biden acknowledged his new Russian energy ban, which a large majority of Americans support, will mean higher gas prices in the U.S. Americans are already paying an average of $4.17 per gallon nationwide, the highest — before factoring in inflation — since 2008.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Rise on Tight Supplies, Stable Demand

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous session's losses as Kazakhstan's supplies continued to be disrupted and major producers showed no sign of being in a hurry to boost output significantly. Brent crude rose $1.54, or 1.4%, to $114.02 a barrel by 1110 GMT,...
TRAFFIC
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Prices Remain Highly Volatile

Brent crude oil prices remain highly volatile. That’s what analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone on Friday, adding that Brent prices had fluctuated between $100 per barrel and $140 per barrel over recent weeks. In the note, the...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher after reports of an attack on a Saudi oil facility

Oil futures finished higher on Friday, giving up earlier losses as reports of an attack on a Saudi oil facility renewed worries about tight global crude supplies. Oil prices had been trading lower before the news of the attack, after the European Union didn't ban much-needed oil from Russia, like its U.S. counterpart did earlier this month. The European Union can't sanction Russian oil completely, but the attack on an oil facility reminds traders that Yemen's Houthi rebels have the ability to shut down production in Saudi Arabia, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.
TRAFFIC
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
59K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy