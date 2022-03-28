ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester’s Joyce receives excellence award

By Fran Maye
Daily Local News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER — The West Chester Area School District Water Quality Education Center was recently awarded the MWEE School...

www.dailylocal.com

Related
VISTA.Today

West Chester Woman Named Neumann University’s Volunteer of the Year

Neumann University has presented West Chester resident Lauren Christine Shipman with its Volunteer of the Year Award. Shipman, wheelchair-bound because of cerebral palsy, graduated from Neumann in 2015. She is currently the group supervisor for the supplemental kindergarten program at the Haverford Branch of the Greater Philadelphia YMCA. Since graduating,...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester University to receive its largest cash donation of $3.5 million

WEST CHESTER — As the largest cash donation ever made to West Chester University, a $3.5 million gift from Student Services Inc. will be presented during a Gift Agreement Signing and Check Presentation Celebration on Tuesday, March 22, at 3 p.m. in the University’s Philips Autograph Library, 700 South High Street, West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester students return for debate and diplomacy on national history

WEST CHESTER—Chester County History Center (CCHC) will welcome 150-plus students from Chester and Delaware County to the National History Day competition on April 1 and April 2, 2022. This year’s competition, the first in-person after 2 years of virtual competitions, is centered on the theme of Debate & Diplomacy in History –successes, failures, consequences. Students in 6th-12th grade will present their research to a panel of 40 volunteer judges who will evaluate the works. Winners at the regional level advance to the state competition and the state winners represent Pennsylvania at the National History Day contest in College Park, MD in June.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

OJR’s Krumrine earns prestigious Gary Reeser Memorial Award

SOUTH COVENTRY — Passionate. Devoted. Team player. These are all words used to describe Jaclin Krumrine, the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials’ Gary E. Reeser Memorial Award. This award honors an outstanding member who has exemplified professionalism, leadership and innovation in the field of school business management.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

West Chester Police gain accreditation

WEST CHESTER — Police Chief Jim Morehead was pleased to recently announce that the police department has received accreditation as part of a state-run program overseen by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police. Morehead said on Thursday, during an interview in his corner office, that the department has been proven...
WEST CHESTER, PA
The Associated Press

Lakeview Village Receives Award of Excellence at 2022 National Urban Design Awards, Lauded as “A Model for Future Sustainable Development”

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2022-- Lakeview Community Partners Limited (LCPL) is honoured to announce that Lakeview Village, a vibrant mixed-use community being built on a 177-acre brownfield site along Mississauga’s waterfront, has received the Award of Excellence for Sustainable Development in the 2022 National Urban Design Awards. This press...
POLITICS
Daily Local News

Lighting of luminaries marks spring’s arrival in West Chester

WEST CHESTER — With the dusk time lighting of about 400 luminaries, the Friends of Everhart Park in West Chester celebrated the first day of Spring on Sunday, at the labyrinth in the park’s southwest corner. Walking the 600-foot-long path etched by stone is a chance for those seeking solace to reflect and unwind.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester May Soon Be Getting Another Park

The site of a proposed tree-lined park at the intersection of Gay and Adams streets in West Chester. The West Chester Planning Commission has unanimously voted to recommend to borough council the installation of a tree-lined linear park, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The commission’s goal is...
WEST CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Education#Environmental Education#Paee Board Of Directors#Curriculum Supervisor#D
Daily Local News

McKenna earns Chester County Bar Association award for service to public

WEST CHESTER — Gawthrop Greenwood attorney Patrick McKenna is being recognized by the Chester County Bar Association for his service to the public and legal profession. He was recently presented with the Bar Association’s Board of Directors’ Award in recognition of outstanding achievement in the legal profession and advancing the goals and principles of our constitutional form of government.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Owen J. Roberts seeks input on effectiveness of district communication

SOUTH COVENTRY — The Owen J. Roberts School District has partnered with the Chester County Intermediate Unit to gain input on the district’s communications. The CCIU will use the School Communications Performance Evaluation survey to seek feedback from district staff, parents/guardians of students and community members regarding district communications.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus offering 10 scholarships

The James R. Roebuck Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus Scholarship application period is now open. Ten individuals across Pennsylvania will be selected by the PLBC to receive scholarships worth $1,000 each, which will be awarded through the PLBC Foundation to Pennsylvania residents who meet the following criteria:. • Be a person...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

Four Chester County community leaders honored posthumously

WEST GROVE—Presentation of the Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award held a different level of meaning this year. While selecting the Outstanding Citizen, a certain weight of significance for three key members who had passed during the year, and one who had passed during the latter part of 2019, made it clear that the honor would be posthumously.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Plan for 219 apartments in West Chester gets preliminary OK

WEST CHESTER — Borough Council granted preliminary land development approval for builder Eli Kahn to construct 219 apartments at 250 E. Market Street, at last week’s meeting. Council will still need to vote for final approval for construction to commence. The Salvation Army thrift shop and Rubenstein’s office...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester seniors take action to support Ukranians

WEST CHESTER—- Residents and staff at The Hickman Friends Senior Community of West Chester have proudly collected various items this month for Ukrainians of all ages, loading an entire van full of pain relief medication, diapers, baby wipes, personal hygiene products, blankets, towels, canes, and other assistive devices, and more. The donations, collected for Chester County Hospital’s Help for Ukraine Donation Drive, will be sent to those in need through the United Ukranian American Relief Committee.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Mount Airy News

Excellence in Business Awards 2021

The 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year winner was Will Pfitzner of LazerEdge who was presented the award by Betsy Tarn of Xtreme!Marketing, who sponsored the award. The Ambassador of the Year winner was Joe Zalescik of Station 1978 Firehouse Peanuts, and a member of the Mount Airy City Commissioners. Chamber Membership Coordinator Cristie Andrews and Sandra Hurley, Publisher of The Mount Airy News, presented the award.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Daily Local News

Chester County officials adopt first Ag Economic Development Strategic Plan

WEST CHESTER — The Chester County Commissioners voted this week to adopt the county’s first agriculture economic development strategic plan, created to guide the future growth of Chester County’s important agricultural economy. The vote, which took place at the commissioners’ public meeting, coincided with the presentation of...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Digital equity boosts the American dream in Southern Chester County

What is American Self-Actualization? It is the idea that the individual possesses the freedom to define him/herself and, to determine what he/she desires to be, to accomplish in all aspects of life. And that through grit, determination, perseverance, resilience, and a strong work ethic each individual can realize and achieve...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Free programs offered by Phoenixville Public Library

Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet next on Tuesday, March 29, 7:00 PM, at Great American Pub, 148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville. The group will discuss Natasha Bowen’s New York Times Bestseller, “Skin of the Sea.” The book is a fantasy debut inspired by West African mythology in which a mermaid takes on the gods. Simi prayed to the gods, once. Now she serves them as Mami Wata — a mermaid — collecting the souls of those who die at sea and blessing their journeys back home. But when a living boy is thrown overboard, Simi does the unthinkable and saves his life, going against an ancient decree and opening herself to punishment for her defiance. To protect the other Mami Wata, Simi journeys to the Supreme Creator to make amends. However, something is amiss — the boy she rescued knows more than he should, and something is shadowing her, something that would rather see her fail. A physical copy of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook or eAudiobook may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA

