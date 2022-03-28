ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Bank robber arrested after barricading self in crashed SUV

By Rob Garguilo
 1 day ago
A man was arrested after he robbed a bank in Boca Raton, then barricaded himself in a crashed SUV.

Boca Raton Police said the robbery rook place at the TD Bank branch along the 1300 block of West Palmetto Park Road on Saturday afternoon.

FBI officials received an alert about the robbery around 12:40 p.m.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Robert Willis, fled on Interstate 95 before crashing into another car and refused to get out of his overturned SUV.

Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff’s deputies took Willis into custody without further incident.

Authorities said Willis is facing federal bank robbery charges.

FBI agents said they are looking into the possibility Willis was involved in other robberies as well.

