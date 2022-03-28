ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, IL

High school jobs fair set in Troy

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago

TROY — The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commere and Triad High School in Troy will host a High School Student Job Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the school's library.

The chamber also is working with Madison County Employment and Training and Express Employment Professionals.

“Our goal in hosting this event is to provide our Chamber members with an opportunity to meet students, ages 15-18, who are seeking employment” said Dawn Mushill, Executive Director. “We are also assisting the registered students with their resumes, cover letters and interviewing tips” said Mushill.

Triad High School students interested in the event can register at http://www.troymaryvillecoc.com/form/view/25916. Each student will be asked to upload their resume; if they do not have a resume, they will be provided with a sample so they can put one together. Students will also be asked to watch videos on writing a resume, developing a cover letter and interviewing tips. We want to get the students prepared for the event.

Limited spaces are available for recruiters. For more information, visit www.troymaryvillecoc.com or call 618-667-8769.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Leader

Six high school seniors awarded scholarships

Several young women received scholarships during a sponsored Families United Training Center banquet March 10. Shykearia Daniels, Shecrista Harris, Mackenzie Fields, Claudazyia Yarborough, Tatyana Joiner and Fantasia Fells each received a $600 scholarship along with a brand new laptop computer thanks to generous sponsorships. The first-ever scholarship winner was Tia...
HIGH SCHOOL
WIFR

Jefferson High School students attend their first career fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students at Jefferson High School get lessons in life today, during a career fair with various businesses and community leaders. As many industries struggle to fill open positions, many are looking to teenagers to help fill those gaps. That makes today’s career fair at Jefferson High School so important as businesses look to find a clear path to the future.
ROCKFORD, IL
Bay News 9

School officials hope job fair eases staffing shortages

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The 2021-2022 school year has been crippled with staffing issues, from teachers to bus drivers. In Pasco County, the problems have been so severe they forced the district to change bell times, creating some heated debate between parents and the schools. School officials are now...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, IL
Education
City
Troy, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Madison County, IL
Education
City
Madison, IL
County
Madison County, IL
NBC12

Hanover Schools set to host career fair at Atlee Branch Library

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Schools is looking to add qualified candidates to its team. On Wednesday, the district is hosting a job fair for a number of positions - including substitute teachers, transportation, food services, and more. The job fair will be held at the Atlee Branch Library in...
HANOVER, VA
WJTV 12

Mississippi Achievement School District to host job fair

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Achievement School District will host a job fair on Thursday, March 31. The event will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City. According to organizers, interviews, hiring decisions, fingerprinting, and onboarding may be done on the spot. Those who wish to […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
Bay News 9

Pasco Schools hold job fair to fill hundreds of positions

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Every school, every department, every resource that makes up the Pasco County School District had a table Wednesday night at the district’s job fair. No matter what people at those tables dd for the school district, they all had one job do to now, to fill more than 500 positions.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Highschool#Triad High School#Chamber
FL Radio Group

“Schuyler Hires” Job Fair Set for Next Week

The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with CSS Workforce NY will host Schuyler Hires, a new job fair on March 22nd at the Seneca Lake Events Center. Employers in and around Schuyler County who are looking for full- or part-time help are invited to register for the event. Set-up begins at 9 am. The job fair is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Job seekers are invited to contact the Career Center in Montour Falls (info@csswfny.com) for help with a resume or interviewing tips ahead of the Job Fair.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
95.3 MNC

Parent expo set for Saturday at Elkhart High School

Elkhart and Bristol families are invited to the first annual Parent Connection Expo at Elkhart High School this weekend. School leaders are hoping to give parents more knowledge about school technologies designed to keep them in the loop about their children’s education. Breakout sessions are planned to help parents...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Telegraph

Centerstone plans virtual open house

ALTON – Centerstone will host free virtual Flourish Open House webinar noon to 1 p.m. on April 5. The webinar will help participants gain a better understanding of the services Centerstone offers families through the Flourish program, which serves families through building parenting skills and supports.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Lewis and Clark sets speech contest Wednesday

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College will present the "You Have A Voice!" Humanities Speech Contest at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, in the Hatheway Cultural Center's Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.  The event lends a venue for LCCC students to share their stories and thoughts on what it means to be human. The contest returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 5-8 minute speeches will relate to the Illinois Articulation Initiative: "What it means to be human - the struggles, aspirations, comedies and tragedies, and achievements and failures of human beings.
GODFREY, IL
Calhoun County Journal

Women’s Biking Skills and Drill Clinic in Anniston

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the North East Alabama Bicycling Association Headquarters (NEABA) there will be a Women’s Skills and Drill Clinic. This will be a primer on riding and racing as well as have a focus bike handling, cornering, gearing, and more. The headquarters is at 26 W 10th Street in Anniston, AL 36201. The cost is $25. For more information or to register you can visit www.bikereg.com/sunnyking-skills-and-drills-2022. NEABA is a non-profit organization created to promote cycling in Northeast Alabama. They host cycling events, training rides, and educational workshops. For more information please visit their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NEABA. This skills can help you prepare for the upcoming biking events coming to Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Henry County Daily Herald

Communities FORE Kids Golf Tournament slated for April 18

McDONOUGH — Henry County's Communities In Schools of Georgia chapter is hosting its 11th annual golf tournament to fund dropout prevention services in McDonough High School and Stockbridge High School. This year the tournament will be held at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Hampton. Food will be supplied by...
MCDONOUGH, GA
The Telegraph

Choat, Wright honored in Granite City

GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School juniors Sydney Choat and Carlee Wright have been selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for March. Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
907
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy