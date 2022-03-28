High school jobs fair set in Troy

TROY — The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commere and Triad High School in Troy will host a High School Student Job Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the school's library.

The chamber also is working with Madison County Employment and Training and Express Employment Professionals.

“Our goal in hosting this event is to provide our Chamber members with an opportunity to meet students, ages 15-18, who are seeking employment” said Dawn Mushill, Executive Director. “We are also assisting the registered students with their resumes, cover letters and interviewing tips” said Mushill.

Triad High School students interested in the event can register at http://www.troymaryvillecoc.com/form/view/25916. Each student will be asked to upload their resume; if they do not have a resume, they will be provided with a sample so they can put one together. Students will also be asked to watch videos on writing a resume, developing a cover letter and interviewing tips. We want to get the students prepared for the event.

Limited spaces are available for recruiters. For more information, visit www.troymaryvillecoc.com or call 618-667-8769.